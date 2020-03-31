Havoc players will miss being together on and off the ice

Huntsville was going for their third straight Southern Professional Hockey League title.

The season stopped as the coronavirus spread across the country. But what the Havoc will miss more than the hockey season, is each other.

The Havoc spend lots of time together outside the rink.

"We make a point at least once a month to do team building away from the rink, whether it's escape rooms or getting together here," Head Coach, Glenn Detulleo, said.

So when the season ended abruptly because of coronavirus, Detulleo said, sure they'll miss hockey, but they'll miss being together more.

"You're saying bye to someone when they're grabbing their equipment, and you know, five months down the road, we may realize that's the last time we spoke to them. It doesn't seem like it ended the right way," Detulleo added.

The two-time President's Cup champs are made up of players from Canada and the U.S. It makes meeting up in the off-season more difficult.

Nolan Kaiser said he may not see some of his teammates again.

"I would say they played their last game and didn't know it kind of thing, so that's really unfortunate," Kaiser added.

But the team can hold on to the times they spent playing golf together, or hanging out on the lake at Camp Maranatha.

"You know, those are the things you think back on. Those are the best memories," Detulleo said.

Kaiser said playing for the Havoc is different than any other hockey team he's been a part of.

"Most guys introduce themselves right away. I think it just makes them feel welcome and comfortable," Kaiser said.

Coach Detulleo says if his guys can hold on to that brotherhood, the Havoc will come out next season even stronger.

"You know if we can be closer, tighter as a family, then I guess there's something positive from it," Detulleo said.

The team reports back in Huntsville in August to start working toward next season.