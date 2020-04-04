Havoc players staying in touch with fans

No matter where they are

"Sy Nutkevich checking in from Montreal."

The Havoc players are using social media to connect with their fans, as the world stays home, trying to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"What's up havoc nation, this is Scott Trask checking in, hope everyone is staying safe and everyone's fams are doing well."

"It still lets us see our guys, and we love our guys," Havoc Fan, Wendy Greene, said.

Greene is watching every video. Her favorite message involves the newest member of havoc nation, Baby Shark.

"Kyle Sharkey checking in, I got a friend with me, she doesn't say much," Sharkey said holding his newborn.

"We were like ooo there's the baby, so yeah it's still a great way to keep up with our guys," Greene said.

Just like the fans, the players are really missing hockey.

"You know we've been watching some movies and shows, I think I've watch more movies this week than in the past five years," Havoc Right Wing, Tyler Piacentini, said.

"I also made a couple of tiktok videos so here's one just so you guys can see," Trask said while dancing.

It's the content Greene loves to see.

"It still makes us feel connected," She said.

Greene says she can't wait to cheer the havoc on next season, but for now, she'll give them retweets,

"You guys are the best fans in the league so let's get the VBC rocking in October of next year and get that third cup in a row," Havoc Goaltender, Max Milosek, said.

As of now, no changes to the 2020 season, and the players will report back to Huntsville in August.