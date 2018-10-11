Huntsville Havoc opens training camp

Hockey is back in the Tennessee Valley. Huntsville Havoc opened its training camp Wednesday with their first home exhibition game Saturday at the IcePlex.

Coach Glenn Detulleo said the team's goal is another President's Cup Championship. They'll need their fan base to help them do it too.

Detulleo said Havoc fans' support is like having an extra player on the ice. The team's next game will be on Friday, October 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee.