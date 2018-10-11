Clear
Huntsville Havoc opens training camp

Huntsville Havoc is ready for the new season.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Hockey is back in the Tennessee Valley. Huntsville Havoc opened its training camp Wednesday with their first home exhibition game Saturday at the IcePlex. 

Coach Glenn Detulleo said the team's goal is another President's Cup Championship. They'll need their fan base to help them do it too. 

Detulleo said Havoc fans' support is like having an extra player on the ice. The team's next game will be on Friday, October 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

