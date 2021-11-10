Clear

Havoc make it nine straight after 6-5(SO) win over Knoxville

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 10:46 PM
Posted By: Havoc Sports Information

After a busy weekend, the Havoc would host the Knoxville Ice Bears for a weekday game honoring Veterans prior to Veterans Night.

The first period would see Rob Darrar continue his goal-scoring streak but Knoxville would quickly answer.

More of the same would happen in the second period as Tyler Piacentini score followed by a Sy Nutkevitch penalty shot goal. Knoxville would answer both goals and add a third to earn a 4-3 lead. However, with less than a minute left in the third Dom Procopio would tie the game with a sharp angle shot, marking his first career goal.

The drama would continue in the third as Knoxville would take an early lead but former UAH Captain Bauer Neudecker would tie the game before heading into OT.

Jacob Barber would seal the deal with two shootout goals to keep the Havoc win streak alive at 9 wins.

The Havoc will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 12th for Space Night! We will be honoring the history of the Rocket City with the help of NASA! Specialty jerseys will be worn and auctioned off after the game.

