Havoc host media day ahead of 2019-2020 season

The team's season starts Friday, with the first home game November 1.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 9:56 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Havoc are back-to-back SPHL Champs. The President's Cup winners are looking for the hat trick. 

Twelve players from last season are returning to wear the Havoc uniform. 

Captain Scott Trask is excited about the experience. 

"I think it helps, especially the guys coming back have great leadership," Trask said. "We've been there two years in a row, and I think that's going to help us this year. I think it will help the young guys coming in. We can show them how to play."

The home opener is November 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the VBC.

