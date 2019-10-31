Havoc home opener Friday

The Huntsville Havoc have their home opener November 1 at 7:00 p.m. Prior to the puck drop, the back-to-back SPHL Championships get their championship rings and will left their banner into the rafters.
Havoc Captain, Scott Trask, said Friday night will be exciting for everyone.
