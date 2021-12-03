Havoc get point on Star Wars Night

HUNTSVILLE, AL –

Mathieu Newcomb would start the scoring first for the Havoc erupting a crowd from a galaxy far, far away. However, Evansville would end up silencing the Havoc faithful with two goals to end the first period.

The second period would see Jacob Barber and Bauer Neudecker give the Havoc another lead heading into the final frame.

Evansville would score early to tie the game at 3 and this stalemate would head into overtime. In overtime, the Thunderbolts would end up scoring on a broken play resulting in a 2-on-1.

Gaining a point in the standings, the Havoc remained undefeated at home in regulation and are still the first-place team in the SPHL.

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 17th and Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Christmas with the Havoc and Charlie Brown Christmas