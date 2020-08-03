Havoc fans eager to cheer on team this season

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced a new start date last week for the Havoc season, and fans are quickly getting use to this new norm.

It may be an understatement saying Havoc fans want hockey back.

"I miss the people the fans, the fights, not gonna lie I miss the fights," Avid fan, Wendy Greene, said.

But Greene will have to wait till December to see her favorite hockey team.

The SPHL pushed the start of the season to mid to late December.

Havoc Owner, Keith Jeffries, said team owners felt it was necessary to delay the season two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't know what might change between now and then, but so we can plan and our fans can plan, we felt like that was the best date," Jeffries added.

A lot of professional sports have started back without fans, Jeffries said that's not an option for the Havoc.

"Our model just doesn't work, we don't have TV money like the big leagues, so we have to have fans," Jeffries added.

When the season starts, fans will be limited.

"I think it's 42% for our building, but that needs some adjustments so that can change," Jeffries said.

Greene already paid her season ticket deposit. She says she's happy the league is moving forward with the season, safely.

"Gives me great hope for the Havoc, that we will be champs again, and make it through this and we can put all of this behind us."

Jeffries says Havoc fans should have a schedule for the back-to-back champs in the next two or three weeks.