Facing elimination on the road, the Havoc dropped game two of the SPHL semifinals to the Mayhem, 2-1, Saturday night.

Huntsville scored first, with their lone goal coming off the stick of Alex Berardinelli, but Macon answered just seconds later and never trailed again.

Max Milosek recorded 38 saves in goal for the defending champs, but two was all it took for Macon to advance. They'll face the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the President's Cup Finals.