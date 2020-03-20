Huntsville Havoc owner hopeful for normal season after coronavirus cancels 2020 campaign

Havoc Owner, Keith Jeffries, knew the league had to cancel the Havoc's season once coronavirus grew nationwide.

"The term I keep hearing is flattening the curve," Jeffries said.

Jeffries says his organization has a responsibility to stop the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

"I can't think of it, our organization can't think of it as this just affects the Huntsville Havoc, sports and hockey," he added. "It's already affected everybody in this town and not in a good way."

The Havoc has lost 190,000 dollars in tickets sells for the five cancelled games.

Add in other losses from merchandise sales and concession...and the numbers keep growing.

"That's 200,000- 300,000 of loss revenue from not playing those games," Jeffries said.

Jeffries says Havoc fans have shown their support for the team this past week.

"I think they're being generous to us I think they're being generous to us, during the process of giving them refunds, they're being generous of giving us more options than just cash, whether that's a credit or a gift card, or just saying hey, keep it," Jeffries said.

The generosity doesn't surprise Havoc fan, Anna Green.

"Man, it's just like one big family, we are all there to support the teams," Green said.

She'll be a first time season ticket holder next season, and wants her money to boost the team financially.

"I'm just excited for next season, I feel like we are going to be even hungrier for the cup, since this season got cut, so it's going to be fun," Green said.

Jeffries says he doesn't know how the economy will affect the team in the fall, so for now, he'll continue to work toward the Havoc's new season, as Huntsville makes a third straight run for the President's Cup.

"So we are going to plan for next year just like we would any year, and if we see if its revenue wise, we will have to make adjustments then," Jeffries said.