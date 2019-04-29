You know what's harder than winning the President's Cup? Winning the cup back-to-back years.
The Huntsville Havoc beat the odds, and they're the SPHL champs! Their championship celebration is tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m. outside of the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville.
The party takes place on the front steps of Propst Arena. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Free parking is available in the Monroe Street parking garage.
Related Content
- Huntsville Havoc to celebrate championship at rally on Tuesday
- Huntsville Havoc Win Second Straight Championship
- Havoc celebrate their Championship in the Rocket City
- Huntsville Havoc championship game tickets on sale Monday
- Huntsville Havoc parade road closures
- Huntsville Havoc opens training camp
- Auburn Alumni celebrate SEC Championship in Huntsville
- It's game week for the Huntsville Havoc
- Huntsville Havoc win 2019 President's Cup
- Huntsville Havoc team visits Neonatal ICU at Huntsville Hospital
Scroll for more content...