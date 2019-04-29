Clear

Huntsville Havoc to celebrate championship at rally on Tuesday

Huntsville Havoc celebrates 2019 SPHL Championship Tuesday at the VBC.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

You know what's harder than winning the President's Cup? Winning the cup back-to-back years.

The Huntsville Havoc beat the odds, and they're the SPHL champs! Their championship celebration is tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m. outside of the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville.

The party takes place on the front steps of Propst Arena. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Free parking is available in the Monroe Street parking garage.

