Have you ever heard of the Alabama White Thang?

A mythical – or is it? – creature from Alabama is scaring up new attention.

The Alabama White Thang made CashNetUSA’s compilation of creatures for its American Bestiary. Dictionary.com defines a bestiary as “a collection of moralized fables, especially as written in the Middle Ages, about actual or mythical animals.”

As unfamiliar with White Thang as we were with the definition of a bestiary? Well, the Alabama White Thang group on Facebook (follow them here) says the creature is “like an Albino Sasquatch or Yeti. Some describe a hairless pale skinny nimble humanoid that's been spotted in Northern Alabama. And others have said it's more like a large ghost-like creature that walks on all fours.”

Here’s what CashNetUSA says in part about White Thang: “Cynics reckon the White Thang – spotted wandering the counties of Morgan, Etowah and Jefferson since the 1940s – could just be an albino bear. More open-minded cynics take comfort in the thought that he could just be an albino Bigfoot.”

