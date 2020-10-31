Haunted Tunnel keeps Halloween thrills alive in Huntsville

Even in these uncertain times, people are keeping holiday celebrations on their calendar -- Halloween included.

With the CDC advising against activities like trick-or-treating and haunted houses during the ongoing pandemic, many are still looking to celebrate and finding new ways to get festive.

Recently, the car wash has become a substitute for the classic haunted house. Haunted tunnels, or whatever you wish to call them, offer people the thrills of a haunted house without having to leave the safety of their vehicle.

In Huntsville, Shine Time Super Wash is among the car washes that are taking part.

"As this world is where it is right now, everybody needs a little laughter and a little time to get away and it's a good way to stay inside your car and out of the elements and still have a good time,” Will Clem, director of wash operations, said.

Shine Time super isn't the first car wash to offer a haunted tunnel -- in fact, it's not even the first year they've had one -- but Clem said he thinks this year is different because of the pandemic.

People seem to be responding, with lines backed up on University Drive on Friday and Saturday night.

"Just halloween,” Jody Mcanally said, explaining why he came out, “wanting to get out here and put a fright in the kids."

"I like scary things and I thought it would be scary so I tried it out,” Caleb, another tunnel rider, said.

Even though it's a new experience for some, the classic scares are still there.

With costumed workers ready to spook drivers from the moment they entered the lot, you’re never far from a jump scare. Even after they've made their way through the tunnel, the facial expressions on some passengers say more than words could.

Clem says even if you come prepared, you'll still be scared.

"You don't expect people to just jump out from behind equipment in a tunnel, so it's pretty scary,” he explained.