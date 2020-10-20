Harvest man killed in overnight rollover wreck, fire

One person was killed in a wreck overnight in Madison County.

Alabama State Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Baltimore Hill Road, one mile east of Huntsville. It claimed the life Steven Kenneth Ronk, 34, from Harvest.

Troopers say Ronk was killed when the Ford Ranger he was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment, overturned and caught fire. He died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate. They say Ronk was using his seatbelt, and speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the wreck.