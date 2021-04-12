Harvest man killed in head-on crash

One person was killed in a wreck in Madison County Sunday evening.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened around 5:30 p.m. on Harvest Road, near Wall Triana Highway.

Gideon Owino Okungu, 33, from Harvest was killed when the BMW 3231C he was driving collided with a KIA Optima. Alabama State Troopers say the KIA crossed the center line and hit the BMW head-on.

Okungu died at the scene. A passenger of the KIA was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.