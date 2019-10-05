Clear
Harvest man dies in early morning head-on collision

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A man died after an early morning head-on collision. 

State troopers says it happened at 3:15 a.m. on Harvest Road, which is eight miles north of Huntsville.

The man who died was identified as 24-year-old Jahmal Jones of Harvest.

Troopers say the truck he was driving crossed the center line and hit another truck head on. Jones was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries. We do not know his condition at this time. 

The crash is still under  investigation.

