Harvest man arrested after being found in stranger's home

A Harvest man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly forcing his way into a stranger's residence.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 10:22 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Harvest man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly forcing his way into a stranger's residence at the 25000 block of Davis Avenue. The homeowner found Tyler Love inside after returning home.

Love is charged with Burglary 2nd degree and is currently in the Limestone County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Limestone County Sheriff's deputies and the Ardmore Police arrived at the home Tuesday evening after the victim called police. 

When law enforcement arrived to the scene, it was evident that Love had spent a good amount of time in the victim's home. They found evidence that he had done laundry, bathed himself, clipped his toenails and searched through the homeowners personal belongings.

Love had prepared a sandwich right before he was apprehended. The resident said she notice the lights were on and the door opened when she returned home. She asked the suspect, "What are you doing in my home?" to which he allegedly responded, "Washing clothes, Grandmama." Love refused to leave the home and the sheriff's office said he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Love had been released from the Limestone County Jail on October 10 after serving time on charges for burglary and other crimes. Tuesday's incident occurred just five days after his release.

