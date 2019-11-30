Clear

Harvest Fire: Lightning causes Saturday night house fire

Harvest Volunteer Fire Department said five people were displaced by the fire, including two adults and three children.
Harvest Volunteer Fire Department said five people were displaced by the fire, including two adults and three children.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 8:34 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A lightning strike caused a house to catch fire Saturday night, according to fire officials with both Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department.

The call went out sometime after 7 p.m. on Saturday night. They said five people were displaced, including two adults and three children.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) said an ambulance was called also in to be on standby for the firefighters. 

No one was injured as a result of the lightning strike or the fire. 

