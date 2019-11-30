A lightning strike caused a house to catch fire Saturday night, according to fire officials with both Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department.
The call went out sometime after 7 p.m. on Saturday night. They said five people were displaced, including two adults and three children.
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) said an ambulance was called also in to be on standby for the firefighters.
No one was injured as a result of the lightning strike or the fire.
Related Content
- Harvest Fire: Lightning causes Saturday night house fire
- Huntsville Fire responds to Saturday night house fire
- Fire, smoke damages home in Harvest
- Huntsville Fire responds to Sunday night house fire
- Lightning strike causes fire at home in Ardmore
- Huntsville man dies in house fire early Saturday morning
- Harvest man dies in Saturday morning head-on collision
- Hazel Green house fire reported
- Huntsville Fire responds to Saturday afternoon apartment fire
- Late night chimney fire displaces Monrovia family
Scroll for more content...