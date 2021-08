Hartselle’s Quanesha Burks competed in the qualifying event for the Women’s Long Jump at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday night.

Burks jumped a distance of 6.56 meters (about 21 feet, 6 inches), but that wasn’t enough to qualify her for the medal event.

Only the Top 12 jumpers made the cut. Burks came in 13th place, 0.04 meters (or 2 inches) behind the 12th place qualifier.

