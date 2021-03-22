Hartselle’s Kari Erickson shows off her talents on ‘American Idol’

Kari Erickson, who was born and raised in Hartselle, took her talents across the country to Hollywood. She appeared on this season of “American Idol”.

Erickson left her hometown of Hartselle to go to Los Angeles to audition in front of native Alabamian Lionel Richie, country singer Luke Bryan and popstar Katy Perry.

She began performing at just two years old. Her mom owns a local dance studio in Decatur.

Hartselle High School English teacher Kelly Ciminoe calls Erickson a triple threat.

“She’s my go-to, because she can memorize lines at the drop of a hat. She can switch roles and doesn’t mind at all. Like, I’m here to make the best of the whole situation, she’s really great about that,” Ciminoe said.

The high school junior’s audition didn't air, but she sang the song "She Used to Be Mine” from the Broadway Musical, “Waitress”. She said she's always dreamt of making it big.

“I remember when I was younger, I was like, ‘oh, I want to be on Broadway. I want to be a popstar. I want to be a singer, a performer, an actor or whatever.’ I was like, ‘that probably won't happen. I need to figure out what to go do as a day job.’ Then, as soon as this all happened and the golden ticket was staring me in the face, I was like ‘OK, I guess I can probably do this,’” Erickson said.

Erickson moved on to the duets round but was sent home during Monday night's episode.

