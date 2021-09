The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the identity of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Morgan County.

Lawanna Lindley Jones, 46, of Hartselle was fatally injured when the 2006 Hummer H3 she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to troopers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. on Shoal Creek Road near Spring Valley Trail Road, approximately three miles south of Priceville.

Troopers continue to investigate.