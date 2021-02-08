Hartselle woman charged with theft of money from elementary school PTO account

A Hartselle woman is charged with stealing money from a school PTO.

Abby Terry Wilson, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of property, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

She was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

The police department said this stems from the theft of more than $2,500 from the Crestline Elementary School PTO.

Police said members of the organization noticed several charges on the group’s debit card. They said Wilson was the treasurer of the account and had the debit card.

"Wilson was confronted by members of the PTO about the charges and admitted to using the card on unauthorized purchases. Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing due to the various locations the card was used,” police said.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dee Dee Jones said Wilson is not an employee of the school system and was removed from her PTO treasurer position when funds were discovered missing in late 2020.

Jones said the Crestline PTO recovered the missing money via a claim on a fidelity bond.

Wilson also said the missing money was discovered an audit requred by the school system.