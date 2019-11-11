Hartselle Vietnam veteran honors service members he saw die in Vietnam

A Vietnam Veteran in Hartselle used Veterans Day to remember the men and women he saw die.

Jimmie Knop was an Army Sergeant, working as a mortar man. He was sent to Vietnam in 1970, where he remembers sitting on a hill and watching several helicopter shot down.

Forty-one service members died from the incident he saw, and he now honors them by placing 41 flags on his front lawn. This year he added more flags for other family and friends he knew that died while serving.

“Tt’s for the guys that didn’t come home, the guys that did come home, and the guys that still hurt like I do it’s an everyday thing for me”, says Knop.

Knop tell WAAY 31 he has been honoring these service members for years and also does it on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.