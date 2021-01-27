Hartselle teenager arrested on felony warrants dealing with child sex crimes

A Hartselle teenager was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday on warrants dealing with child sex crimes.

Jordan David Raper, 19, faces two warrants for bond revocation/transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, one warrant for bond revocation/travelling to meet a child for unlawful sex, and one warrant for failure to appear/electronic solicitation of a child.

The sheriff’s office said Raper was found at a residence on Beverly Street in Hartselle.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

No bond has been set.