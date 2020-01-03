Hartselle students raise funds to pay off student's lunch debt

Three Hartselle Intermediate School students decided to spend part of their Thursday holding a fundraiser to help other students in the school district.

Brooklyn Wiggington Carter Sheats and Casen Dutton are sixth graders at the school, and like the other students they were tasked with an assignment to find a way to help people out in the community. And on Thursday, they did just that.

"We really wanted to give back to some of our friends who just aren't as fortunate," Brookyln Wiggington, one of the students said.

That's exactly what the three students did. Before the new semester starts the three decided to help out some other students around the district by taking donations Thursday at the Warehouse Coffee Shop, and using the money to help remove other students in the district's lunch debt.

"We just thought it'll be wonderful if we can do something for the less fortunate who have lunch debt or anything like that," Casen Dutton, said.

The school's principal, Earon Sheats, said even with free and reduced lunch...some kids still acquire lunch debt so fundraisers like these are needed

"A lot of times kids have different situations with their families, they might be moving homes they might be coming in late to a new system but regardless those funds have to be paid," she said.

The school's assistant principal, Debra Harvel, said the school does what they can to help those students...but seeing three six graders step up to help students around the district means a lot

"they saw that need and they wanted to help several students," she said.

If you couldn't make it to the coffee shop to donate, the students set up a website that accepts online donation.