Hartselle police say suspects broke into home and stole a car

Hillary Thompson and Marcus Mize

Hillary Thompson and Marcus Mize were taken into custody on Friday.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police just arrested two suspects for burglary.

Hillary Thompson and Marcus Mize were taken into custody on Friday. Officers were dispatched to an apartment for a burglary in the morning, when the victim noticed her car was missing and a suspect was wearing her clothes.

Police say officers found Mize driving the victim's stolen car. Thompson's bond is set at $2,500, while Mize's bond is set at $5,000.

