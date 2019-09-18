Hartselle police make drug, fake check arrests

The Hartselle Police Department on Wednesday announced arrests in three separate cases. One arrest was Wednesday and the other two were Tuesday.

Here’s the information the department released on its Facebook page:

* On Tuesday, Chasity Laranda Gardner, 34, of Toney was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument 3rd and given a $1,000 bond.

Police said the arrest was the result of an investigation into the presentation of a counterfeit check to the Hometown Market in Hartselle. The check was represented to be a payroll check on the business of Clean Mark. The check was for $667.20.

There will be others arrested at a later time associated with this case, the department said.

* About 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gabriel Aaron Williams, 22, of Birmingham was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond was set at $1,000.

Officers responded to Bank Independent for a call of a suspected counterfeit check operation. Lt. McDearmond determined the check, written for $2391.23, was a counterfeit.

Williams was arrested and transported to the Hartselle Police Department. Once at the police department, Williams told McDearmond he was offered a couple of hundred dollars to cash the check. Williams said he did not know the people that picked him up in Birmingham and transported him to Hartselle to cash the check.

The department said this has become a very popular scheme over the past several years. The scheme often involves homeless people being used to cash the checks. Several indicators of this type of scam are: the suspect is from out of town, the business or person the check was written from is out of town, the person uses their real identity, and they are dropped off and picked up after coming out of the bank.

* About 1 a.m. Wednesday, police arrested Jeremy Taylor, 46, of Hartselle for possession of a controlled substance, Bond was set at $1,000.

The arrest was the result of Officer Webster stopping Taylor for a traffic infraction. Once Taylor was stopped, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, the department said.