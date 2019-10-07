Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Hartselle GameStop

Hartselle police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a GameStop Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at 1199 NW Highway 31. The suspect was masked and wearing a hood. Police say he was driving a dark-colored Honda.

The suspect is believed to be connected to other robberies in North Alabama. Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene along with police officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917.