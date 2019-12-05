Clear

Hartselle police investigating possible theft of baseball team’s money

The Hartselle Police Department says Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball filed a report on discrepancies with money in account funds.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 9:55 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian, Josh Rayburn

Lt. Alan McDearmond said Thursday that Hartselle police are reviewing the case. He said the investigation could take a couple of weeks.

Lt. Alan McDearmond said Thursday that Hartselle police are reviewing the case. He said the investigation could take a couple of weeks.

The baseball program’s accountant noticed something was off with the funding, which pays for things like field repairs and camps.

