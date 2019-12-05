Hartselle police investigating possible theft of baseball team’s money

The Hartselle Police Department says Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball filed a report today on discrepancies with money in account funds.
Lt. Alan McDearmond said Thursday that Hartselle police are reviewing the case. He said the investigation could take a couple of weeks.
The baseball program’s accountant noticed something was off with the funding, which pays for things like field repairs and camps.
