Hartselle police, fire responding to structure blaze, explosion

Police and fire crews in Hartselle are responding to a structure fire and explosion on Bethel Road at Main Street.

According to the Hartselle Police Department’s Facebook page, an explosion occurred at the fire. All personnel have been accounted for and only minor injuries have been reported.

Two adults and three children from inside the home have been taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the blaze began about 6 a.m., with the explosion taking place about 40 minutes later. They can not yet confirm what started the fire.

Motorists are asked to stay clear of the area due to the number of fire crews on scene and the fact that smoke is creating low visibility.

All traffic coming from the west should detour to Longhorn Pass Street to Bethel Street. Turning left onto Bethel Street to Bethel Road.

If you are coming from I-65 take Roan Road to the rear entrance or Kyle Road.