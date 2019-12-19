Clear

Hartselle police charge woman with identity theft in burglary investigation 

Karlaton Evans

Police say the suspect broke into a vehicle in late November.

Hartselle police say a woman is charged in an investigation into a vehicle burglary on Nov. 28.

The suspect is accused of using the victim’s debit card at businesses in Cullman.

Karlaton Evans, 34, from Cullman was arrested Wednesday for identity theft. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Police plan to add an additional charge of burglary of an auto.

