Hartselle police charge woman in Walmart theft

Hartselle police say a woman is in custody after stealing more than $650 worth of merchandise.
The department says on Nov. 16, a call came in from Walmart’s Loss Prevention about a woman leaving the store with items she didn't pay for.
Amanda Hope Wright, 34 , is charged with theft of property third-degree. She was given a $1,000 bond.
