Hartselle police charge woman in Walmart theft

Amanda Hope Wright; Credit: Hartselle police

Walmart’s Loss Prevention reported the suspect stole merchandise.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 1:34 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 1:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police say a woman is in custody after stealing more than $650 worth of merchandise.

The department says on Nov. 16, a call came in from Walmart’s Loss Prevention about a woman leaving the store with items she didn't pay for. 

Amanda Hope Wright, 34 , is charged with theft of property third-degree. She was given a $1,000 bond.

Post by Hartselle Police Department.

