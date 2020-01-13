Clear
Hartselle police charge man for stealing, forging his grandmother’s checks

Dustin King

Surveillance video showed the suspect passing the forged checks, police say.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 3:06 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police say a man is in custody for using his grandmother’s checks.

Dustin King, 34, of Hartselle was arrested Jan. 9 for criminal possession of a forged instrument third-degree. His bond is set at $1,000.

Police will seek nine additional counts of possession of a forged instrument through a grand jury. The department says King was listed as a suspect in a report made by his grandmother for the theft and forgery of her checks.

Surveillance video showed King passing the forged checks, police say. They say there was more than $1,400 taken from the account.

