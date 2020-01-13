Hartselle police charge man for stealing, forging his grandmother’s checks

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Hartselle police say a man is in custody for using his grandmother’s checks.
Dustin King, 34, of Hartselle was arrested Jan. 9 for criminal possession of a forged instrument third-degree. His bond is set at $1,000.
Police will seek nine additional counts of possession of a forged instrument through a grand jury. The department says King was listed as a suspect in a report made by his grandmother for the theft and forgery of her checks.
Surveillance video showed King passing the forged checks, police say. They say there was more than $1,400 taken from the account.
