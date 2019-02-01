The Hartselle Police Department is asking the public to help identify a male suspect accused of taking two computers from Walmart without paying for them.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Burgess at 256-751-4915 or tburgess@hartselle.org.
Related Content
- Hartselle police ask public to help identify Walmart theft suspect
- Police: Hartselle mother identifies daughter as theft suspect with surveillance video
- Huntsville Police seek public's help in identifying theft suspects
- Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect
- Huntsville Police trying to identify theft suspects
- Police need help identifying theft suspects
- Hartselle Police investigate auto burglaries, gun thefts near Hunter Lane
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- Acting police chief appointed in Hartselle
- Huntsville Police seek public's help in identifying robbery suspect
Scroll for more content...