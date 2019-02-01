Clear

Hartselle police ask public to help identify Walmart theft suspect

He's accused of taking two computers from Walmart without paying for them.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Hartselle Police Department is asking the public to help identify a male suspect accused of taking two computers from Walmart without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Burgess at 256-751-4915 or tburgess@hartselle.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events