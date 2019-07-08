Clear

Hartselle police arrest woman accused of stealing from man's garage

Kera Beth Griffin

The suspect is charged with burglary third-degree

Hartselle police say a suspect, 23-year-old Kera Beth Griffin from Trinity, was arrested on Friday for burglary third-degree.

Police say on June 26th, a victim reported items were stolen from the garage of his home near the 300 Block of Chestnut Street. They say the victim told them he raised the door of the garage for a few minutes and noticed a white female in the area carrying a blue tote.

According to police, witnesses said they saw items in the tote that were reported stolen. Griffin, who police say was unknown to the victim, was developed as a suspect. A warrant was obtained for Griffin and she was arrested on July 5th. Her bond was set at $2,500.

