Hartselle police arrest man with more than 1,500 doses of cough syrup, forged prescriptions

The Hartselle Police Department arrested a man Saturday after finding him with more than 1,500 doses of codeine cough syrup.

James A Bloodworth III, 27, of Decatur, GA, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and given a $15,000 bond, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said officers were called to Gilchrist Pharmacy, where Bloodworth was attempting to fill a forged prescription.

Bloodworth ran away, police said, but officers waited and tried to block him in when he returned to his car. Bloodworth struck a vehicle as he fled the scene headed north on Sparkman Street.

Bloodworth lost control of his vehicle and wrecked in the area of North Sparkman Street and Highway 31, police said. Although Bloodworth’s vehicle flipped, he fled the wreck on foot. Officers apprehended him in the parking lot of Hartselle Urgent Care.

A search of Bloodworth’s vehicle revealed more than 1,550 dosage units of codeine cough syrup, which police said had been purchased from four pharmacies between Warrior and Hartselle.

Officers also located an envelope containing multiple forged prescriptions and several sheets of blank prescriptions.

Bloodworth was transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries prior to being transported to the Morgan County Jail.

More charges will be filed as the investigation continues.