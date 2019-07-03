Hartselle police say five suspects were arrested in an investigation into a home burglary.
Police say the investigator on the case has been obtaining warrants and arresting suspects in the burglary since the investigation began in March.
The suspects are 20-year-old McKayla Hill of Falkville, 27-year-old Jessie Ballenger of Falkville, 32-year-old Marcus Mize of Hartselle, 21-year-old Dakota Ballenger of Hartselle and 28-year-old Joshua Ballenger of Hartselle.
Related Content
- Hartselle police arrest 5 in home burglary investigation
- Hartselle Police investigate auto burglaries, gun thefts near Hunter Lane
- Late night fire damages Hartselle home
- Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect
- Acting police chief appointed in Hartselle
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Hartselle bust uncovers heroin, meth
- Huntsville Police investigate burglary on Jordan Lane
- Morgan Co. deputies investigating shooting on Bethel Circle in Hartselle
- Hartselle family recovering after flooding destroyed their home
Scroll for more content...