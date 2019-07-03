Clear

Hartselle police arrest 5 in home burglary investigation

Five people were arrested for a home burglary.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police say five suspects were arrested in an investigation into a home burglary.

Police say the investigator on the case has been obtaining warrants and arresting suspects in the burglary since the investigation began in March.

The suspects are 20-year-old McKayla Hill of Falkville, 27-year-old Jessie Ballenger of Falkville, 32-year-old Marcus Mize of Hartselle, 21-year-old Dakota Ballenger of Hartselle and 28-year-old Joshua Ballenger of Hartselle.

