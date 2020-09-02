Hartselle police arrest 4 suspects for July 24 murder

Hartselle police announced arrests Wednesday afternoon in their investigation into the murder of Anthony Larry Sheppard.

Sheppard was found shot to death shortly after 8 p.m. at his home on Dawson Street on July 24. The department had received a call to check on Sheppard because he had not been seen or heard from.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police announced the arrests of Jaclyn Elaine Skuce, Logan McKinley Delp, Aaron Carter Howard and Lajuhn Keith Smart.

Delp, Howard and Smart are charged with capital murder. Skuce is charged with criminal solicitation to commit capital murder.

Delp and Smart are currently in the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges. Skuce and Howard are in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

This was Hartselle’s first murder since 2006.