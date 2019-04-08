Hartselle police say on Tuesday, Corsbie Street SW will be closed from Booth Street to Pearl Street for utility work. The closure will last from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Police say traffic will be detoured onto Booth Street and Pearl Street. Dawson Street will also be closed, and Mynatt Street will be partially closed. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
Related Content
- Hartselle police: Utility work to cause temporary road closures on Tuesday
- Temporary road closure
- Road Closure
- List of road closures
- Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect
- Acting police chief appointed in Hartselle
- 2 downtown Huntsville roads closed for utility work
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Hartselle bust uncovers heroin, meth
- Huntsville Havoc parade road closures
Scroll for more content...