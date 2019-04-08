Clear
Hartselle police: Utility work to cause temporary road closures on Tuesday

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 9:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police say on Tuesday, Corsbie Street SW will be closed from Booth Street to Pearl Street for utility work. The closure will last from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Police say traffic will be detoured onto Booth Street and Pearl Street. Dawson Street will also be closed, and Mynatt Street will be partially closed. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

