Hartselle police: Suspect wanted for taking mail from mailbox, using stolen credit cards

Hartselle police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect accused of taking mail from a mailbox and then using stolen credit cards at three different places in the city.
Police say the suspect and an unknown partner might be driving a gray sedan with a bike rack blocking the tag. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Fox at lfox@hartselle.org or 256-751-4914.
