Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Hartselle police: Suspect wanted for taking mail from mailbox, using stolen credit cards

Courtesy of Hartselle Police Department

Police say the suspect and an unknown partner might be driving a gray sedan with a bike rack blocking the tag.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 9:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect accused of taking mail from a mailbox and then using stolen credit cards at three different places in the city.

Police say the suspect and an unknown partner might be driving a gray sedan with a bike rack blocking the tag. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Fox at lfox@hartselle.org or 256-751-4914.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events