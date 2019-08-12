Hartselle police: Meth, pot found in vehicle driving the wrong way

The Hartselle Police Department arrested two people on drug charges after seeing a vehicle driving in the wrong lane.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, about 3 a.m. Aug. 9 the vehicle driving the wrong direction was seen by police and stopped. The driver was identified as Joshua Bradley Griffin and the passenger as Ashley Brooke Parker.

Police determined Griffin’s license was revoked and he had no insurance, according to the post.

Officers also said they saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Police said 9.7 grams of meth and 2.2 grams of marijuana were located on Parker. She was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Griffin was issued several citations and arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.