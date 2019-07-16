Hartselle police: Man released from prison arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in 2012

Hartselle police say a man is now in the Morgan County Jail for theft at a Walmart in 2012. He was arrested on Tuesday after being released from prison.

The department says the arrest is for theft at a Walmart on October 6, 2012, when a store employee reported a suspect had taken around $1,300 worth of merchandise over three separate days.

According to police, a warrant was obtained for a suspect, 52-year-old Jeffrey Brom from Jasper, but he was arrested on other charges and sent to prison before the warrant could be executed. On Tuesday, when police were made aware of Brom’s release from prison, he was taken to the Hartselle Police Department, booked and later taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Brom is being held on a charge of theft of property second-degree, and his bond is set at $2,500.