Hartselle police: Man charged with domestic violence for choking victim

David Kingston Jr.

Police say officers responded to a home in reference to a domestic dispute.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police say a man was arrested on Wednesday for domestic violence after officers determined he'd choked someone.

Police say officers responded to a home in reference to a domestic dispute, and after speaking with a victim, determined she had been choked to the point where she could not breathe.

David Kingston Jr., 41, of Hartselle was charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, a Class B Felony. His bond was set at $5,000.

