Hartselle police: Man charged with domestic violence for choking victim

Hartselle police say a man was arrested on Wednesday for domestic violence after officers determined he'd choked someone.
Police say officers responded to a home in reference to a domestic dispute, and after speaking with a victim, determined she had been choked to the point where she could not breathe.
David Kingston Jr., 41, of Hartselle was charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, a Class B Felony. His bond was set at $5,000.
