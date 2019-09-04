Clear
Hartselle police: Man arrested after meth, pills, gun found during traffic stop

Photo: Hartselle police

The man also had outstanding warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 3:45 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police say a man is in custody on drug charges after being pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired tag.

The department says an officer pulled over Jesse Lee Baker, 33, of Athens on Tuesday and determined he had outstanding warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the officer then found methamphetamine, oxycodone, Xanax, loaded syringes and a handgun in the vehicle. 


Jesse Baker

Baker was arrested for multiple drug charges with a total bond of $4,000. Police plan to seek prosecution on other charges as well.

