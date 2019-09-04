Hartselle police: Man arrested after meth, pills, gun found during traffic stop

Hartselle police say a man is in custody on drug charges after being pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired tag.
The department says an officer pulled over Jesse Lee Baker, 33, of Athens on Tuesday and determined he had outstanding warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the officer then found methamphetamine, oxycodone, Xanax, loaded syringes and a handgun in the vehicle.
Jesse Baker
Baker was arrested for multiple drug charges with a total bond of $4,000. Police plan to seek prosecution on other charges as well.
