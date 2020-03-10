Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hartselle police: Man arrested after marijuana, meth found during traffic stop

Larry Kantrell Byrd

Police say the suspect was pulled over for erratic driving.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 3:24 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 5 Images

A Morgan County man is in custody for having drugs in his vehicle.

Larry Kantrell Byrd, 41, of Hartselle was arrested on Tuesday for drug trafficking, possession of marijuana first-degree and possession of a controlled substance.

Hartselle police say Byrd was pulled over for erratic driving. When an officer approached the vehicle, police say he saw marijuana, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Police say 47.3 grams of meth were recovered from Byrd. The Morgan County Drug Task Force was called to investigate the case.

Byrd was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $13,500 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events