Hartselle police: Man arrested after marijuana, meth found during traffic stop

A Morgan County man is in custody for having drugs in his vehicle.

Larry Kantrell Byrd, 41, of Hartselle was arrested on Tuesday for drug trafficking, possession of marijuana first-degree and possession of a controlled substance.

Hartselle police say Byrd was pulled over for erratic driving. When an officer approached the vehicle, police say he saw marijuana, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Police say 47.3 grams of meth were recovered from Byrd. The Morgan County Drug Task Force was called to investigate the case.

Byrd was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $13,500 bond.