Hartselle police: If you lost your meth Sunday, don’t worry. We’ve got it for you

The Hartselle Police Department maybe wants crime suspects to think it has a different kind of lost and found box.
The department took to its Facebook page Sunday night to let a “young lady in the red Honda” know that officers had picked up the methamphetamine she allegedly dropped at a gas station.
They offer her a chance to come pick it up from their “safe hands,” and wish her a good night’s sleep.
See the post below.
