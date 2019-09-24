Hartselle police: Danville man fired, arrested on charge of stealing from employer

The Hartselle Police Department has arrested a man who it says was stealing from his employer.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Lt. McDearmond on Monday arrested Orlando Chaney, 20, of Danville.

He was charged with theft of property. Bond was set at $1,000.

The department said the arrest was the result of a call to O’Reilly Auto Parts for an employee theft. The post said McDearmond was told Chaney made three fraudulent merchandise returns to his debit card for more than $900 in total.

He was terminated and arrested.