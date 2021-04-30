Hartselle police: Cullman man threatens to bomb Wal-Mart because he can’t get a refund

The Hartselle Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with making a terrorist threat after a Thursday altercation at a Wal-Mart store.

Christopher Lee Brown, 46, of Cullman went to the store Thursday to return small propane bottles, police said.

“Wal-Mart was unable to provide a refund for the bottles and Brown said he would return with the bottles after he made a bomb with them,” according to the police department.

Police said employees were concerned about the safety of both customers and themselves and an investigation was opened.

Brown’s bond was set at $2,500.