The office manager of a Hartselle business has been charged with taking money from her employer.
Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said Big Top Toys, 960 AL 36, filed a theft of property report in December 2018. During an investigation, Investigator John Dickson determined several checks totaling more than $25,000 were written during the months of July, August, September and October.
Big Top Toys Office Manager Amanda Stacy Roberson, 37, of Falkville was developed as a suspect, Swafford said. She was arrested Jan. 24 and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Related Content
- Hartselle office manager arrested for taking from employer
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Hartselle man charged with sodomizing teenager
- Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect
- Late night fire damages Hartselle home
- Hartselle City Schools sees record breaking enrollment
- Body found near Hartselle City storm drain
- Acting police chief appointed in Hartselle
- Hartselle man arrested, accused of forging check meant for his elderly father
- Police: Hartselle woman gives birth to child on cocaine
Scroll for more content...