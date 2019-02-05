Hartselle office manager arrested for taking from employer

The office manager of a Hartselle business has been charged with taking money from her employer.

Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said Big Top Toys, 960 AL 36, filed a theft of property report in December 2018. During an investigation, Investigator John Dickson determined several checks totaling more than $25,000 were written during the months of July, August, September and October.

Big Top Toys Office Manager Amanda Stacy Roberson, 37, of Falkville was developed as a suspect, Swafford said. She was arrested Jan. 24 and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.