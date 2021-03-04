Hartselle murder suspect released on bond after telling police he meant to 'shoot past' brother

A Hartselle murder suspect was released from jail on a $100,000 bond Thursday afternoon.

Jerry Cleek, 80, was arrested for shooting his brother, Phillip Anthony Grigsby, Wednesday afternoon in Hartselle.

It happened on Pinehurst Street around 3 p.m. Officers found Grigsby lying on the dining room floor with a gunshot wound, according to Cleek’s arrest warrant. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and died around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The warrant says Cleek was found sitting in a recliner in the living room and told officers he shot Grigsby. He then surrendered the .38-caliber pistol.

According to the warrant, "Cleek said Grigsby made a smart remark about not being afraid of him or his gun," and Cleek said he reached to the side of his chair, grabbed it and shot toward Grigsby. It says Grigsby told officers he shot him accidentally.

Authorities say Cleek said he intended to shoot past his brother to scare him and that “he had listened to Grigsby curse him for 12 years and he was tired of it."

Cleek is on house arrest.